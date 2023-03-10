25 News donates thousands to Meals on Wheels Waco

WACO, Texas — A popular nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to make it through what will be one very busy spring season.

This week, 25 News proudly donated a $1,250 check to the organization to help provide nutritious meals to hundreds of local seniors.

The local Meals on Wheels chapter also offers pet food and fans to the homebound in Central Texas.

Over the past couple of years, KXXV and the Scripps Howard Fund have gladly given nearly five grand to MOW Waco.

Right now, their client waiting list tops 200 households. They’re looking for more volunteers, specifically drivers, to do more routes and help reduce that figure.

To inquire or donate, please click here.