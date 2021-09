A 22-year-old Waco man has been arrested for the July murder of Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman during an armed robbery.

On Saturday, July 10, Waco Police officers responded to a man-down call in the 2600 block of W Waco Dr.

Officers found Othman in the front parking lot of Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery. Ambulance personnel was called to the scene but the individual was deceased.

Friday afternoon, Lonestar US Marshal Task Force arrested 22-year-old Lavell Jones of Waco for the Capital Murder.