2-year-old boy fatally shoots himself after accidentally locating firearm

The Waco Police Department announced that a 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head, after accidentally locating a firearm in the backpack of an adult family member.

On Wednesday evening, shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the University Club Apartments in reference to the shooting. Officers located the 2-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Hillcrest Hospital.

The boy later succumbed to his injuries.

"While at the scene, investigators learned that the 2-year-old victim had located a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member," said the police department. "At this time it is believed that the victim may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it. After the shooting happened, the owner of the firearm took the weapon and fled the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody."

The 21-year-old suspect has been charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The victim's name will not be released at this time, due to his age. The investigation is ongoing at this time.