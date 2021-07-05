Waco PD investigating shooting of 5-year-old boy, emphasizes gun safety

The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy early Monday, July 5, at approximately 12:25 am.

According to Waco PD, the boy and mother were getting in their car to drive home. He was secured and fastened into the vehicle by his mother who then proceeded to sit down at the drivers side.

This is when she heard a gunshot go off in the backseat as her son began to cry. The mother told officers she was unaware that there was an unsecured weapon in the backseat with the child.

Waco police responded to the scene, at the 700 block of Reynolds Street, and immediately placed a tourniquet to the boy's gunshot wound on his left leg. They were able successfully save the boy's life.

The boy was transported to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) and later transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

The officer that responded to the call acted quickly but, Waco PD said, this is an opportunity to remind the public of the importance on gun safety; any individual that chooses to carry is responsible for their firearm.

The investigation is on going at this time, no other information is available, and no arrests or charges have been made to date.