Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

2 skimmers found at Hewitt Grocery on West Spring Valley Rd

items.[0].image.alt
Hewitt PD
176364744_4287724387926626_3204153643829445577_n.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:28:59-04

HEWITT, TX — The Hewitt Police Department is warning residents after two skimmers were found at Hewitt Grocery on West Spring Valley Road.

Last night, a service person discovered two skimmers found at Hewitt Grocery located at 1702 West Spring Valley Road, according to police.

Hewitt Police said it unknown at this time how long they have been in these gas pumps.

Police said if you have used their pumps recently, please check your accounts for any fraudulent activity.

This case is currently under investigation.

If you have any information please call Hewitt PD's non-emergency number 254-666-6272.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education