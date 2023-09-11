2 juveniles arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated robbery, evading police

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — Authorities have arrested and charged two juveniles for multiple charges including first degree burglary, aggravated robbery, and evading using a vehicle.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Beverly Hills Police Department was notified that two suspects entered a home in the 3100 Block of Connor Avenue by force.

According to authorities, the suspects entered without consent by brandishing handguns at five adult victims and three juvenile victims, who described them as being verbally threatening, and laughing at one another while terrorizing the family.

The two suspects stole money and attempted to steal a truck on the scene.

The responding patrol officer with the Beverly Hills Police Department arrived at the scene in just under a minute, located the suspects parked about two blocks away in a white Cadillac, and was able to pull up in front of the car with her vehicle's lights flashing as the suspects were removing their masks.

They refused to stop and drove towards the officer's vehicle who stopped to avoid a head on collision.

Although the officer pursued the suspects, they eluded, but police were able to pull the license plate number.

On Thursday, Beverly Hills police served a search warrant on a residence in the 2700 Block of North 19th Street in Waco, seized the suspect vehicle, a firearm matching the description from the incident, and evidence linking a 15-year-old male to the crime.

Further evidence also linked a 16-year-old male accomplice to the crime — both have since been arrested and charged.

"I am very proud of my small department. We train like larger departments and have the same expectations of ourselves," said Beverly Hills Chief of Police, Kory Martin.

"We dedicated over half our staff to solving this crime and were successful due to the combined experience of each person in our team. I also want to thank the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for their last-minute assistance as this was a dynamic situation."