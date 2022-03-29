18-wheeler rollover causing traffic delays on Highway 6

WACO, Texas — A crash involving two vehicles and an 18-wheeler truck is expected to back up Highway 6 for "several hours", said police.

At 7:53 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to 6201 Imperial Drive on reports of a vehicular crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered three passengers, according to the Waco Police Department.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Waco police are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared, which may take several hours.

Traffic is reported to be backed up from Imperial drive in the northbound lane; there are also reports of backup on the flyover connecting from I-35 North.