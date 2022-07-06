18-wheeler loses control, crashes in Riesel

RIESEL, Texas — A semi-trailer crashed after crossing over a bridge after losing control around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning south of Riesel.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 18-wheeler truck tractor most likely experienced a mechanical issue. The driver attempted to pull alongside the bridge when the accident occurred on SH-6 near CR-118.

No injuries have been reported, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan Howard with Texas DPS stated crews are on scene to divert northbound traffic from SH-6 with traffic delays lasting at least three additional hours in a report.