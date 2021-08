WACO, Texas — Crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire in Waco.

Witnesses say the scene is on the northbound service road near exit 323.

Exit 325 on northbound I-35 is shut down.

Texas DPS, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Lorena VFD and Robinson VFD have been on the scene.

All lanes of I-35 are open with little to no traffic on the service road.

No other information was made available.

