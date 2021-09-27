11-year-old boy dies from COVID-19 in McLennan County

WACO, Texas — An 11-year-old boy from McLennan County has died from COVID-19, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The unidentified boy died Friday afternoon at a hospital located outside of McLennan County.

This is the county's first pediatric death due to COVID-19.

The Health District is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and continue with COVID-19 safety protocols such as vaccinations, masks, and physical distancing.

“Unfortunately, our community remains very vulnerable to the Delta variant of coronavirus that is plaguing us now," said Farley Verner, MD, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

"Our main hope to minimize the number of tragedies like this is in getting more people who are currently eligible to go ahead and get vaccinated and expand those efforts to children once vaccines for those age groups are available, hopefully soon," Verner said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek has since released the following statement regarding the 11-year-old's death: