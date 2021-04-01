100 Club Heart of Texas to donate all proceeds from Good Friday Fundraiser to family of fallen Trooper Walker

The 100 Club Heart of Texas will donate all proceeds from its Good Friday Fundraiser to the family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker.

On March 26, Trooper Walker was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest in Waco, where he died from his injuries.

Trooper Walker remained on life support so he could donate his organs.

"Nothing like this should ever happen to our public servants, and their families should never have to grieve a loss like this. It is a tragedy in every sense of the word. These men and women put on body armor before every shift, knowing what they may be facing. Yet the peace officer goes forward in duty and in sacrificial service. For Trooper Walker, his gift for organ donation is further testament to his commitment to serve," said Brent Stroman, executive director for the 100 Club Heart of Texas.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas has pledged all proceeds from the Good Friday Fundraiser to help the Walker family.

Community members can visit one of the eight McDonald's located in Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2 to help.

The Good Friday Fundraiser was established to financially assist area 100 Clubs and support their mission of providing financial assistance to the families of first responders.

It also serves as a way for first responders to interact with the community.

Since that time, $526,137.91 has been raised for local 100 Club chapters.

