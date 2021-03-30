McDonald’s Good Friday fundraiser benefiting local 100 Clubs

The South Central Texas McDonald’s Co-op will host its Annual Good Friday Fundraiser benefiting 100 Clubs of Central Texas and surrounding communities.

The fundraiser honors the 100 Club’s mission to support families of first responders killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

On Friday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a percentage of the sales from all participating McDonald’s restaurants will be donated to local 100 Clubs.

The Good Friday Fundraiser was established to financially assist area 100 Clubs and support their mission of providing financial assistance to the families of first responders.

It also serves as a way for first responders to interact with the community.

Since that time, $526,137.91 has been raised for local 100 Club chapters.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line for our safety and this fundraiser allows the community a way to give back,“ said Cindi Ferguson, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “McDonald’s in South Central Texas is an honored and proud supporter of our local 100 Clubs and deeply appreciates what they do for our communities.”

“The 100 Clubs of Central Texas deeply appreciates McDonald’s for their continued support of our organization. We encourage everyone to join us at your local McDonald’s for lunch on Good Friday to show support for these vital members of our community, our local heroes,” added 100 Club of Central Texas Executive Director, Grahame Jones.