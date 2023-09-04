1 man confirmed dead after shooting at 2 individuals, authorities in Gholson

GHOLSON, Texas — One man has been confirmed dead after shooting at a couple and authorities in Gholson on Monday afternoon.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the individual reportedly shot at a couple, EMS crews and authorities arrived on the scene, and the two victims were airlifted to the hospital for their injuries.

The sheriff's office and other agencies arrived on the scene shortly, and after a period of time, the man came out of the residence he was in, firing at authorities.

Officers returned fire — the shooter was hit and has now been confirmed dead, according to authorities.

25 News will provide additional details and updates as they become available.