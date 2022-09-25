1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver: Robinson police

CENTRAL TEXAS — A person is dead after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Central Texas, police said.

Sometime this afternoon, officers were dispatched to South Loop 340 on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Robinson Police Department.

Police said a driver inside a white SUV - suspected of being intoxicated - crashed into a truck pulling a trailer that had been heading towards the 77-exit.

All three people inside the truck - including the driver - were ejected upon impact, Robinson police said.

Authorities said that none of the three people ejected had been wearing their seatbelts at the time.

Robinson police said two of three people ejected sustained serious injuries and have since been transported to a hospital.

Of the three people ejected from the truck, police have also confirmed that one was officially declared dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

The identities of the victims are being withheld as next of kin are notified.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.