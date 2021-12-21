1,000 local kids benefit from ‘Toys from the Heart’ drive

More than 350 families and over 1,000 local children will be able to enjoy the holiday season thanks to the Shepherd's Heart toy drive.

Toys from the Heart, along with 25 News, a host of local businesses, and private donors, were able to raise over $50,000 to provide gifts for underprivileged children across Central Texas.

KXXV Volunteers, staff from Shepherd’s Heart, and others including 25 News' Todd Unger participate in Toys from the Heart distribution Monday afternoon.

In its 11th year, the toy drive works to create the same magic every year for up to 1,500 school-age children from kindergarten to 12th grade.

To contribute to next year's drive, or get help from the Shepherd's Heart food pantry, click here.