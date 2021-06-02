Hill County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide, suspect arrested

HUBBARD, TX — On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Hill County Sheriff's Office got a call regarding a welfare concern at HCR 3364 & FM 936 at approximately 9:08 pm.

Hubbard Police assisted deputies by responding to the area where a deceased adult male was located adjacent to the roadway.

According to the Hill County Sheriff's Office, it was apparent the decedent suffered trauma to his head that was incompatible with life.

Deputies were able to secure the scene and relieved Hubbard Police.

Criminal Investigators from the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with Hill County's Crime Scene Investigator.

Information was obtained during the investigation that led investigators to a possible suspect.

Investigators were able to locate and detain the suspect.

Prior to being taken into custody, an arrest warrant was signed by JP#2 Magistrate Shane Brassell.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Ricardo Ramos of Hubbard, Texas and he is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Investigators also secured a search warrant for Ramos' residence, signed by 66th District Court Judge Lee Harris.

An additional search warrant is being sought for Ramos' vehicle that was towed to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

The Decedent was identified as 26-year-old Sabastian Sullivan of Maypearl, Texas. Next of kin were made aware of his passing.

The investigation is ongoing but the Hill County Sheriff's Office does not believe there is a danger to the public.

If anyone has any additional information related to this offense, they are encouraged to contact HCSO Investigator Kevin Hughes at 254-582-5313, Ext. 235.

