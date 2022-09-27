Veteran community reacts to former Fort Hood soldier's arrest for fentanyl distribution

KILLEEN, Texas — A 25-year-old was arrested for distributing fentanyl while serving as an active-duty sergeant stationed at Fort Hood.

Between May and July of 2021, Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez reportedly sold over 3,300 kilos of fentanyl to undercover officers around the Austin area.

One local veteran’s organization said Lopez's actions hurt more than just himself.

”Large amounts of money, time and resources went into that individual becoming a noncommissioned officer,” said Mark Bauer, director of Veterans 2 Employment. “So, readiness is impacted, the reputation of the military is impacted, recruitment into the military is impacted. There is not an aspect of the military community that did not just get negatively impacted by that one person’s actions.”

Veterans 2 Employment helps veterans transitioning out of the military find jobs. Bauer said service members like Lopez make it less likely for employers to be willing to hire a former soldier.

”These things come up,” said Bauer. “They read the news. I have found that it is more difficult for soldiers that are transitioning back to rural areas or areas that don’t have any contact with the military because this kind of stuff is all they see.”

Bauer, an Army veteran himself, said situations like this hit the veteran community personally.

”To hear about an NCO that taking action like this that hurts his community and his fellow humans, is really disheartening,” said Bauer.

Bauer said he and his fellow veterans are just happy to see Lopez behind bars.