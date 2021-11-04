United Airlines ending service to Central Texas regional airports: Killeen, Brazos Valley

The regional airport that provides "essential service to the soldiers and families of Fort Hood," will be losing approximately 100 seats per day.

United Airlines will be suspending service from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport effective Jan. 4, 2022.

Due to changes in the long-term sustainability of this route, United will end service to Killeen at the start of the new year. We will work with impacted customers to help them make alternate plans. - Charles Hobart, United Airlines spokesperson

The announcement was made just after the airline said it is cutting ties with Easterwood Airport in College Station on Wednesday. The airline suspended service from seven other regional airports in the U.S. as well.

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) said United Airlines held a 20-year partnership with the regional airport.

"The City of Killeen and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) have worked with United Airlines for several years to help grow and increase passenger counts and sustain profitable air service," said the City of Killeen.

In July, GRK announced it would be offering non-stop flight services to Denver, Colorado. The regional airport promised lower ticket prices and links to various domestic and international destinations.

"In anticipation of such an announcement, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport implemented a marketing plan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and will continue marketing efforts to promote flying from Killeen in 2022," said the airport in a release on Thursday.

United said the end of service was due to pandemic-related shortages, and limited staffing.

“United Airlines will always be welcome in Killeen,” GRK’s Executive Director of Aviation, Mike Wilson, said. United representatives left the door open for future talks, stating, “We’d like to come back at a later time to properly serve the market with the right resources.”