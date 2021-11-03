United Airlines ending service to Texas A&M-owned Easterwood Airport

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Easterwood Airport is losing nearly half its destinations after United Airlines said it's cutting ties with the Texas A&M University-owned airport.

Reps for the major airliner told university officials the company would no longer offer two daily flights to Houston. The company has maintained ties with Easterwood Airport since the 1980s, according to a statement from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp said the decision would be "devastating" to the major university.

The school said Easterwood Airport would be left with only three American Airlines flights to Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

John Clanton, president of the Eastwood Airport Management, said he was "caught off guard" by United's decision to end ties with the Brazos Valley airport. He said there's been a significant increase in flights from Easterwood recently.

The company has not released any further information regarding its decision to end service there.

This is a developing story.

