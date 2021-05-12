Soldiers arriving at Fort Hood integrated through Green Company as part of people-first initiative

FORT HOOD, TX — Soldiers coming to Fort Hood are being greeted in a new way and it’s all part of the people-first initiative.

Soldiers of various ranks that are new to Fort Hood are participating in the new kind of integration process with Green Company at the helm.

Green Company, which was is part of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, is doing what they can to make sure soldiers are taken care of and ready to go before reporting to their unit.

”We take them through a 2-week cycle where we’ll go ahead and get their administrative actions set up and then run them through about a week of team-building exercises to generate trust and build cohesive teams,” said Cpt. Stephen K. Bracken, Green Company Commander.

They are team and leadership exercises where rank doesn’t mean that you’re the one in charge. The idea is to give junior soldiers a chance to lead.

”A traditional unit has an officer in charge but today it could be a junior’s opportunity to lead and actually demonstrate their abilities as well to generate trust from the bottom up as well as top-down,” said Cpt. Bracken.

Soldiers going through the exercise felt the approach really allowed the teams to be more effective.

”It was challenging but we were working as a team through it so we got through it pretty fast.” said Spc. Shakivia Battle.

Green Company was stood in April as part of the Army’s process to change after, especially at Fort Hood. What soldiers learn with Green Company is meant to last and help the soldiers be agents of change moving forward.

”This isn’t something that you’re just going to come and get this experience for two weeks and then right back into the fray. We’re trying to change, ideally, what that fray has become.” said 1st Sgt. Richard Gaines II, Green Company 1st Sgt.

Others working with Green Company see the change they are making and are proud to be part of it.

”Just being able to be there and just help these soldiers and guide them and rebuild the trust that we’ve lost in our soldiers, it is absolutely the greatest accomplishment that I have done in my military career,” said Sgt. First Class Saleskie Nazario.

This only the third group of soldiers to be brought into Fort Hood through Green Company since it was stood up in April.