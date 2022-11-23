Watch Now
‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary on Netflix in top 10 globally since release

Vanessa Guillen
KXXV
Posted at 6:44 PM, Nov 22, 2022
Over two years after her death, Netflix has released the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary.

'I Am Vanessa Guillen' dropped on Netflix on November 17 and is already in the top 10 globally with over 7.5 million hours of streaming.

According to Netflix, the documentary covers Army Spc. Guillen's dreams of serving her country.

"When a young Mexican-American soldier vanishes from a U.S. Army base, her family leads an international movement to find her and expose ongoing corruption within the military ranks," reads the synopsis for the documentary. "Vanessa Guillen always dreamed of joining the U.S. Army, but after reporting being sexually harassed at Fort Hood in Texas, she disappeared."


