GoFundMe launched for transportation expenses for family of a fallen Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, TEXAS — The aunt of a fallen Fort Hood soldier is looking to raise money for transportation and travel expenses for her niece's family to be united together in the US and attend her memorial.

Itzi Ortega, aunt of Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz, started the fundrasier in hopes of reuniting the soldier's family together to say their goodbyes, and to help Ruiz's family to be able to pay for a second autopsy of Ruiz's body.

Ortega says Ruiz represents so much by being a young Mexican-American in the Army, and she hopes that she will gain some support through her GoFundMe.

"She was a power of nature — she was a beautiful, intelligent, funny, caring young woman, she loved music, loved to dance, reading, and loved her family so much," Ortega said.

"We as a family just want to understand and realize what truly happened with our beloved Ana Fernanda and we ask all of you for your support."

To make a donation today, click here.