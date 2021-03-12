Fort Hood partners with community to feed close to 200 soldiers, military families in need

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Fort hood soldiers and their families got some much needed assistance Thursday.

Dozens made their way to the Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights to receive help with their battle against hunger.

Community organizations and Former Astros owner, Drayton McLane, Jr., partnered to distribute 4,000 pounds of food.

”The Armed Services YMCA, the Salvation Army and private donors coming together to help our military community here in Fort Hood, so it’s a hugely important day for us,” said Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland, III Corps Deputy Commanding General, Fort Hood

The food boxes were a welcomed surprise for recipients, especially after the winter storm that devastated people all over Texas.

”It was a rough week, and a lot of people are still in need, and for the community to give back, it feels good. I can’t speak for everybody, but I am pretty sure that the people partaking and receiving those boxes, they are grateful,” said SSG Calvin Wingfield, who received a food box.

For many soldiers, receiving this kind of help can be hard, which makes the community's help that much more impactful.

”They don’t want people to see them as weak because they’re strong soldiers. Sometimes you just got to ask for help, and good to see here some people needing help and getting help through their leadership on the post,” said VADM William French, USN (Ret.), CEO of ASYMCA.

Fort Hood command wants their soldiers to know it is okay to ask for help.

”There’s no shame in asking for help, for anything. You know, if you need support, then ask for it. The fact that there are people out here who are willing to help is really important, and it makes a statement in its own right,” said Maj. Gen. Strickland.

SSG Wingfield has a message for his battle buddies.

”Set your pride to the side, because they are offering to help. Accept the help and set your pride to the side,” he said.

Over 4,000 lbs of food was passed out to close to 200 soldiers and their families ahead of Spring Break.