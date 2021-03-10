Military families at Fort Hood to receive 4,000 lbs of donated food

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — On March 11, the Armed Services YMCA is partnering with the Salvation Army of Central Texas and former Astros owner, Drayton McLane, to distribute 4,000 lbs of food to 200 military families at Fort Hood.

With more than 34% of military families facing food insecurity, the Military Family Advisory Network reports this issue is even harder in Texas, where military families struggle more compared to the rest of the county.

According to their press release, since last March, the ASYMCA has delivered more than 2M pounds of food and has helped more than 40,000 families at military installations across the country in response to COVID-19. The ASYMCA Killeen serves 5,000 military families annually with a focus on critical child care resources.

When is this event happening?

From 11 A.M.-11:30 A.M. CST on Thursday, March 11, the Armed Services YMCA of Killeen will be distributing food.

Where is this event taking place?

Address: 110 Mountain Lion Rd, Harker Heights, TX 76548