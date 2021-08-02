Fort Hood officials release new order regarding COVID-19 related travel and wearing of masks

FORT HOOD, TX — Fort Hood officials released a new General Order that provides guidance regarding COVID-19 related travel restrictions and wearing of masks.

In a Facebook post, Fort Hood officials released the General Order that outlays several new updates regarding COVID-19.

The first new update says Commanders will verify the vaccination status of military personnel using the Medical Protection System (MEDPROS) along with direct questioning.

The order states that military personnel should be prepared to show proof of vaccination status while on post without a mask.

Commanders may require personnel who are unable or unwilling to attest to their vaccination status to wear a mask, physically distance, comply with testing requirements or be subject to travel restrictions.

Regardless of service member's vaccination status, commanders and supervisors receiving leave/pass requests will conduct a risk assessment. If service members have had a fever or are experiencing other symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or if they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should not travel.

The order also states Commanders can be more restrictive than the Order.

On Wednesday, July 28, Fort Hood officials announced that all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors are required to wear masks inside all Fort Hood facilities.

