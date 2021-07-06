Fort Hood officials confirm missing Fort Hood Soldier returned safely to post

FORT HOOD — Fort Hood officials have confirmed missing soldier, Spc. Abram Salas II safely returned to his unit on July 3, 2021.

Several agencies worked together including Fort Hood leadership, family members, Directorate of Emergency Services personnel, San Antonio Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen Police and other agencies.

Spc. Salas went missing on June 23, 2021, when he failed to report for duty.

“We are relieved with the positive outcome of this incident. I would like to thank Specialist Salas’ family for their assistance in this matter. Their productive engagement was decisive,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood.

The effort to locate and return Spc. Salas was led by Fort Hood's Department of Emergency Services.

The initial investigation revealed Spc. Salas had been located in the San Antonio area.

The investigation continues to detail his disappearance.

No other information will be provided at this time.

