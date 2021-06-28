Fort Hood officials asking for help from public in locating missing Soldier

FORT HOOD, TX — The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) is asking for the public’s help locating missing Fort Hood Soldier, Spc. Abram Salas II.

Spc. Salas' unit reported he failed to report to work on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Several attempts have been made by Law Enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family to contact Salas but they have been unsuccessful.

Salas is approximately 5'6" with black hair and brown eyes and he may be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796.

Officials say the initial investigation appears that Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and credible information says he may be in the San Antonio area.

Anyone with information about the location of Spc. Salas, or the details related to the conditions he went missing, should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

