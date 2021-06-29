Fort Hood officials and family say they have spoken with Spc. Salas, arranging for his return

FORT HOOD, TX — Fort Hood officials say Spc. Salas has spoken with Fort Hood leaders and his family in the last 24 hours and are arranging for his return to the installation.

Spc. Salas confirmed that he is safe and has been staying with his family in the San Antonio area.

"We met with our son's leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials yesterday on base. After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood is doing everything they can to bring our son home," said Abram Salas Sr., Salas' father.

Spc. Salas' parents returned home this morning after meeting with military law enforcement and their son's leaders.

"We just want AJ to know we love him," said Lorena Salas, Salas' mother. "We just want him to come back home safe."

Spc. Salas's unit reported that he failed to report to work on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and multiple military and civilian law enforcement agencies immediately began searching for Spc. Salas.

