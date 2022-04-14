City of Killeen creates poll for Central Texans' input on renaming of Fort Hood

The City of Killeen has created a poll for residents to have input on the renaming of Fort Hood.

The fort, named after the United States and Confederate States Army officer General John Bell Hood, is being renamed along with other military bases across the country. The final decision will be made by the Department of Defense.

Part of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act that became law in 2021 includes renaming military installations named after Confederate leaders.

This is due to the racial violence and racism in events that made headlines during the pandemic, according to U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska.

"Right now, many of our military bases are named after Confederate leaders who betrayed their Constitutional oath and caused the death of over 600,000 people because of slavery," said Rep. Bacon.

Communities in Central Texas are being asked to choose between 11 names for the renaming of Fort Hood and have until Wednesday, April 20, to vote.

"The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance is gathering these results to present to the government," said the City of Killeen.

To see the 11 names, their background, and cast your vote click here.