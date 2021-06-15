Military base name changes: historical and current context

WACO, TX — Part of the the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act that became law early this year includes renaming military installations named after Confederate leaders.

This is due to the racial violence and racism in events that made recent headlines, according to U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska.

"Our military bases should bear the names of America’s war heroes who went above and beyond to answer the call of duty, and who represent the best ideals of our Republic, such as Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipients, or other national heroes,” said Rep. Bacon. “Right now, many of our military bases are named after Confederate leaders who betrayed their Constitutional oath and caused the death of over 600,000 people because of slavery. I thank my colleague Congressman Brown for his leadership in working across the aisle to reach consensus. This is the way we come together and move our country forward.”

The U.S. Army has 10 military facilities named after confederate leaders, one of them being Fort Hood located in Killeen, TX. The base was established in 1942, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood who was a brigadier general during the American Civil War.

“Who our military honors and reflects our values. We cannot ask young service members to live, train and raise their families on bases honoring men who betrayed their country to keep Black men, women and children in bondage,” said House Armed Services Vice Chair, and 30-year Army veteran, Anthony Brown. “The United States does not lack for heroes we should honor and whose examples can serve as inspirations. For our values and military readiness, we will get this done. I want to thank my colleague Congressman Bacon for his support and advocacy on this important and historic change.”

The other nine other military bases and facilities that are being reviewed for their names are: