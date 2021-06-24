Eight people arrested in Gatesville as part of Operation Fallen Angel

GATESVILLE, TX — On Wednesday, June 26, 2021, several agencies executed four arrest/search warrants in Gatesville.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with the Texas State Attorney's Generals Office Human Trafficking Division, Copperas Cove Police Department's SWAT team and Gatesville Police Department all worked together to make the arrests.

Over a year ago, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office Undercover Narcotic's Interdiction Team Investigated a possible sexual case.

During the investigation, it was found that numerous women had been drugged and transported to cities in Texas for prostitution while under the influence of narcotics.

Some women had been transported as far as Dallas and were placed in a hotel to be prostituted.

After an investigation, the following arrests/search warrants were issued and executed:

Stephen Earl Williams

Williams was arrested for Continuous Trafficking of a Person, 1st Degree Felony Possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram state jail felony, Introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility 3rd degree felony. $1,000,000 Bond, $7,500 Bond for Possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 Bond for Introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility.



William Henderson

Continuous Trafficking of a Person 1st Degree Felony. $1,000,000 Bond. Trafficking of a Person $1,000,000 Bond.



Angelena Yvonne Cedillo (Mata)

Continuous Trafficking of a Person 1st Degree Felony. $1,000,000 Bond. Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 Under 1 gram, $5,000 Bond.



Elijah Jerry Keller

Continuous Trafficking of a Person 1st Degree Felony. $1,000,000 Bond.



Castlee Noble

Trafficking of a Person 1st Degree Felony. $1,000,000 Bond.



Fernando Garcia Torres

Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 Under 1 gram, $5,000 Bond.



Carl Edward Ford

Currently serving another sentence in TDCJ. A detainer has been sent to TDCJ for an arrest warrant charging him with Continuous Trafficking of a Person 1st Degree Felony.



Lorenzo Ford

Arrested on June 18, 2021, while appearing on Coryell County District Court on another charge for Continuous Trafficking of a Person 1st Degree Felony. $1,000,000 Bond.

Operation Fallen Angel is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coryell County Sheriff's Office or the Texas State Attorney's Officer Human Trafficking Division.

