WATCH: Gov. Abbott visits Central Texas to speak on school choice, parents' rights

TEMPLE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has long been a supporter of school choice and parents rights, and now he's bringing that message to Central Texas.

The governor speaking at the "Parent Empowerment Night" event at Central Texas Christian School in Temple hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The organization says "parent empowerment is built on the foundational principles of transparency, quality, respect, and choice, and we’re bringing together the community to focus on this vital need in our education system," according to its website.

