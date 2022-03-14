Walker Honey Farm sells Ukrainian honey to raise donations

ROGERS, Texas — Central Texas is continuing to find new ways to help those in need in Ukraine.

Walker Honey Farm in Rogers is the latest to collect donations after the staff said they felt a connection to the country through their shared interest in producing honey. Ukraine is known worldwide for the amount of honey they create each year.

"Ukraine often produces around 150 million pounds of honey per year, which is about the same as the United States but Ukraine is a little smaller than the state of Texas," Chief Operations Officer Timothy Blake Butler told 25 News.

As the war continues to unfold in Ukraine, Butler said they wanted to help their fellow honey makers.

"We would come in in the morning and talk about what we saw on the news last night," he said. "It was really difficult just to think about some of the mothers and children having to flee as refugees."

The farm began to sell Ukrainian sunflower creamed honey as a way to show support.

"It was kind of an easy decision to look at hey we have some Ukrainian honey here, what's a good way to get the message out that we want to help the Ukrainian people out and those struggling with this humanitarian crisis," Butler said.

The Ukrainian sunflower honey is sold for $22 at the farm shop and 100 percent of the proceeds do go towards the Ukrainian Crisis Fund.

"We've chosen to donate 100% of the profits for the Ukrainian themed honey to the crisis fund through cares.com that's prioritizing women, elderly and children to provide food, water, health kits and sometimes even a little bit of money," Butler said.

Originally the farm only made about 200 pounds of honey, but saw so much community support they plan to continue making it as long as people are interested in buying it.