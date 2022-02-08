Waco police: Man arrested following Monday shooting, one hospitalized

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting Monday night, said police.

Vintreil Anderson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 10:19 p.m. to the 2900 Block of North 21st Street.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying outside the residence.

The victim had gotten into an argument with Anderson earlier, said police.

He was immediately transferred to a local hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

Anderson was taken into custody following a brief barricade situation where he hid inside the residence, said police.

He is currently at the McLennan County Jail.