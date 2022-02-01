Voter registration for primary election ends, early voting to begin Feb. 14

The end of January marks the end of voter registration, as people look forward to the primary election in a month.

“Not as big as like say November 2020 election but we’ve got a decent turnout. We’ve had a lot of people calling to check on the registration status,” said McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith.

McLennan County Elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said they usually see around 30,000 to 40,000 people vote during the primaries.

While the primary election is important. Political expert Dr. Patrick Flavin with Baylor University said it’s not the most popular.

“These elections tend to be much lower than in general elections. Usually 10 percent turnout. Whereas, for example, in the 2020 presidential general election it was around 60 percent in Texas,” said Baylor University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Patrick Flavin.

Dr. Flavin said primaries decided which candidate with representing parties for the general election in November and in several cases, it could determine the final results for senate, house, and statewide elections.

“If they lean towards one party, if it’s a republic leaning district or a democrat democratic leaning district, the result is decided in the primary election,” said Dr. Flavin.

This will be the first election in which Texans will be voting in new political districts.

“State representative 56 is still in McLennan County. We used to have Rep 12 as well, however, State Rep 12 is no longer in McLennan County. State Rep 13 will be the new State Rep. That’s mostly in the eastern portion of McLennan,” said Goldsmith.

Districts in Bell County will remain the same but they’ll add some new voting precincts. Experts say it’s important to do some research on your candidates, districts, and precinct before you cast your ballots.