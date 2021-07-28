Victim's family accuses Applebee's of mishandling sexual assault incident

KILLEEN, TX — “It could happen to anyone. It’s sad to know that if that were to happen, they would just cover it up,” said the Victim's Stepfather.

Applebee’s is known as a family-friendly restaurant, but for Rico Terry and his family, it's a restaurant where his 16-year-old stepdaughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by an older man.

“He manipulated her. He just took advantage of her being a baby,” said Terry.

According to Terry, last October he and his wife learned a former Applebee’s employee 37-year-old Monty Bryan was caught sexually assaulting their stepdaughter who also worked at the restaurant.

Terry said his stepdaughter told him she was assaulted at least three times and he made several sexual advances.

“He’s making passes at her. Trying to touch on her while coming behind,” said Terry.

Bryant was arrested and thrown behind bars in May facing multiple charges, including sexual assault. Terry said the restaurant also needs to be held accountable, claiming they never called the police.

“He (The manger) verified it was Monty and my daughter. He told her to have a good night. He claims to call the cops and his first-line supervisor. The cops told me they never called. If they would have called, the police officers would have come running to Applebee’s because she was 16,” said Terry.

Terry said they also wonder if the restaurant was aware of Bryant’s criminal past he claims Bryant was on probation.

“I really want them to hold everybody that knew about this incident, and didn’t tell the cops, accountable. I want to hold all of them accountable,” said Terry.

The TABC said they started an investigation back in April.

“What we look for is any evidence that the business may have played some role and what took place. As the investigation continues we'll continue to look for that type of evidence,” said TABC Public Information Officer Chris Porter.

Porter said if the restaurant is found guilty, they could have their liquor license suspended or canceled.

TABC officials say that they plan to finish out their investigation after KPD finishes their investigation. Terry also said the family plans to take legal action against the restaurant.

We reached out to the restaurant for a comment, but we have not received a response.