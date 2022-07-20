UPDATE: Man's body found in Temple Lake Park

BELTON, Texas — UPDATE: Temple police located the body of a man who was submerged under water at Temple Lake Park hours after his vehicle was recovered Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A white Nissan Versa has been found submerged at Temple Lake Park, officials said.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was ever inside the Versa, according to the Temple Police Department.

Emergency Medical Services have since been dispatched to the scene.

No further information is available.

Police said more information will be made available sometime later this afternoon.