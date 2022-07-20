Watch Now
Man's body found in Temple Lake Park hours after vehicle recovered

The body was found hours later using a sonar scanner
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 20, 2022
Temple police located the body of a man who was submerged under water at Temple Lake Park hours after his vehicle was recovered Wednesday morning.

Police said during the investigation the owner of a white Nissan Versa had not been heard from for several hours. The vehicle was also submerged under water but unoccupied and was recovered around 11:30 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Temple Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife used a sonar scanner to survey a larger area of the lake," said police. "During this search, offcers located and retrieved a deceased male that was submerged under water."

The body will be sent for an autopsy, police said they will release the man's identity pending next of kin.

