Vehicle found submerged at Temple Lake Park: Police

Temple Police Department
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 20, 2022
BELTON, Texas — A vehicle has been found submerged at Temple Lake Park, officials said.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was ever inside said vehicle, according to the Temple Police Department.

Emergency Medical Services have since been dispatched to the scene.

No further information is available.

Police said more information will be made available sometime later this afternoon.

