United Way of Central Texas celebrates National Read Across America Day

March 2nd marks two significant days in the world of reading.

Beloved children's author Dr. Suess celebrates his birthday and it is National Read Across America Day.

To celebrate the occasion, the United Way of Central Texas is reading to students in both Temple ISD and Belton ISD.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person reading is not available.

Instead, volunteers for the United Way of Central Texas have recorded themselves reading books.

The videos, which were uploaded to Youtube, are available for classes to uses and hear a book being read.

In addition to that, the United Way of Central Texas Literacy Program is also donating 4,000 new books to Temple ISD and Belton ISD throughout the week.

By providing a new book, the goal is to instill a love a reading to build further success in life.

"Reading opens doors, honestly when you are excited about reading you do it more. When you do it more, you get better at it. When you get better at it your grades slowly start increasing." said Veshell Greene,, Vice President, United Way of Central Texas.

If you are interested in volunteering to read a book for the United Way of Central Texas, you can sign up HERE.