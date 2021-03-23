Two people arrested on charges related to placing plastic bag over 4-year-old's head

BELTON, TX — Belton Police have arrested two people on charges related to placing a plastic bag over the head of a 4-year-old child. The child is okay.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on March 22, the Belton Police Department arrested two people on charges related to placing a plastic bag over the head of a 4-year-old child.

Caleob Levalley, 30, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Marquis Trevino, 40, was arrested for failing to report abuse of a child.

Levalley and Trevino are both from Belton and are in Bell County Jail.

Police said these charges are related to a family disturbance that occurred in the 800 block of N. Beal Street at approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.

At that time, Gilbert Trevino, 55; Jacob Trevino, 24; and Trevor Trevino, 22; all from Belton, were arrested on aggravated assault charges related to the beating of Levalley with brass knuckles and a vacuum.

An investigation into the beating of Levalley revealed that it occurred in retaliation for his assault of the child.

Following the beating, Levalley was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators issued a warrant to arrest Levalley after determining the cause of the disturbance.

The child is okay and did not need additional medical treatment, police said.

