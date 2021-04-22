Three arrested in connection to deadly shooting in parking lot of Harker Heights High School

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old.

On Tuesday, April 20, 19-year-old Quinton Ford was shot and killed in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred between several people in the parking lot. The argument escalated and multiple shots were fired.

The Harker Heighs Police Department announced Thursday, April 22 that three people have been arrested in connection to Ford's death. One of the three is awaiting arraignment.

The two that have been arraigned on charges have been identified as Endy Neri Soto and Taja West.

Soto has been charged with deadly conduct- discharge of a firearm. A $500,000 bond has been set.

West has been charged with aggravated robbery. A $500,000 bond has been set.

Both Soto and West are in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Authorities say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400 and select option #2.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.