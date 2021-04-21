19-year-old shot and killed during argument in Harker Heights High School parking lot

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Knights Way for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say a verbal argument occurred between several people in the parking lot. The argument escalated and multiple shots were fired.

19-year-old Quinton Ford of Harker Heights was shot and killed.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation and working with the Killeen Independent School District Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CID at (254) 953-5400 and select option #2.

