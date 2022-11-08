Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy following pursuit

Texas DPS is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Troy following a pursuit that began in Hill County.

Officers attempted to make contact with a U-Haul around 7 p.m. on Monday, confirmed a DPS spokesperson. A pursuit ensued and traveled through Waco and Bell County.

Increased police activity was reported near the Love's Travel Stop in Troy off I-35.

It has not been confirmed what led to the shooting or how many officers were involved at this time, but DPS did confirm that the suspect was struck and then transported to Baylor Scott & White.

The officer-involved shooting and pursuit are not related to the recent Amber Alert out of San Antonio, according to Texas DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.