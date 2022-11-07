Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted child.

Luna Joanna, 13, was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, at the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive in San Antonio, Texas.

Joanna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides, Texas DPS said.

She is described as being Hispanic, having brown hair and eyes, weighing 110 pounds and standing at 5 feet, five inches.

The suspect - Richard "Xavier" Rodriguez - is described as a Hispanic male, having brown hair and eyes.

They are reported to be driving via Uhaul with the Arizona license plate: AE4438.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is being asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.