Temple shooting suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A male suspect is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street, according to the Temple Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the suspect, and a female injured.

Temple police said both were transported to the hospital - the female's condition remains unknown at this time.

Temple police said their officers did not cause injury.

As a precaution, north 3rd street has been closed - the Jefferson Elementary School premises were also secured "for the safety of the faculty and students."

"At no time was there any threat to the campus," Temple police said in a statement.

Temple police said the male suspect's identity will be released following notifying next of kin.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.