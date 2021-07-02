Temple Police seeking assistance in identifying shooting suspects

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are asking for the public's help with information related to a shooting in June that involved several individuals.

At approximately 2:30 pm on June 26, 2021, officers responded to Club Paradise located at 1722 S. Martin Luther King Dr. regarding a disturbance involving gunfire.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video that showed numerous individuals in the parking lot, some fighting. The fighting led to several armed individuals shooting at each other.

After the incident, three individuals were identified at local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds that police believe are related to the disturbance.

The incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5500 or you can anonymously report information at 254-526-8477 or online.

You can view the whole video on YouTube .

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

