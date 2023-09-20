Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple police search for alleged meat thief

Temple meat thief suspect
KXXV
Temple meat thief suspect
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 11:31:48-04

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities need your help identifying an alleged meat thief last seen leaving a Temple Walmart with a shopping cart loaded with brisket.

Temple police said the suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras on September 6 rolling the loot out of the store on S. 31st Street.


Police ask those with information to contact them at 254-2598-5500, or you can call Bell County Crime Stoppers to help solve this meat caper at 254-526-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous if you so choose.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019