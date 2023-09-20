Temple police search for alleged meat thief

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities need your help identifying an alleged meat thief last seen leaving a Temple Walmart with a shopping cart loaded with brisket.

Temple police said the suspect was recorded on surveillance cameras on September 6 rolling the loot out of the store on S. 31st Street.



Police ask those with information to contact them at 254-2598-5500, or you can call Bell County Crime Stoppers to help solve this meat caper at 254-526-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous if you so choose.