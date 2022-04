TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is once again searching for teen brothers Sean Delacruz and Dylan Sherman.

Temple police report the brothers were last seen Saturday, April 23.

Delacruz, 14, is described as weighing 120 pounds at 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sherman, 16, is described as weighing 160 pounds at 5 feet 10 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes.

TPD urges anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to contact them at (254)-298-5500.