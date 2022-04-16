Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing: Temple police searching for teen brothers

Missing brothers Sean Delacruz and Dylan Sherman. Courtesy of Temple Police Department
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 16:25:24-04

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for teen brothers Sean Delacruz and Dylan Sherman.

Temple police report the brothers were last seen on April 15 around 3 a.m.

Delacruz is 14-years-old at 120 pounds. Police said he is 5 feet tall.

Sherman is 16-years-old at 160 pounds. He is said to be 5 feet 10 inches, according to police.

A description of their clothing at the time of their disappearance was not disclosed.

TPD urges anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to contact them at (254)-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019